Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 32,561 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

