RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after buying an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.