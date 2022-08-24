Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,823 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

