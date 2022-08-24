Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

BAP stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

