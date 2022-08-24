Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.34 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

