Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.