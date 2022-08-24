Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Pentair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

