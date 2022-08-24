CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Stake Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 228,185 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CTT opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CatchMark Timber Trust

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

