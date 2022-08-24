Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 594,921 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 594,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
NASDAQ IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBW)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.