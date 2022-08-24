Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCNW stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

