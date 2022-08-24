Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
LOMA opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.02.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
