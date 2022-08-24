Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

LOMA opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

