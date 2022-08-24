OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

