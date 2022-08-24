NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $388.82 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $388.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00019927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00108109 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00252798 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00035296 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008412 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 768,886,072 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.