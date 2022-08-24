Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

