Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CHCT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.