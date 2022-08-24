William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $347,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

