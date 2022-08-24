Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 308,816 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of LGVCW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

