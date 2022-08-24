Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 350,674 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,674 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

TOACW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

