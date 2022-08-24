Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 350,674 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,674 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of TOACW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

