Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,113 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Momentus were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Momentus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Price Performance

MNTSW stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Momentus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.