1,620,768 Shares in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Satellogic Price Performance

Satellogic stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Satellogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

