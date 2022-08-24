Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 620,577 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTIW opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

