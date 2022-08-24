Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 160,790 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Forbion European Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FRBN opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

