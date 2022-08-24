Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,922 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Plug Power worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

