Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.92 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

