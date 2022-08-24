Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.41% of Trupanion worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,642 in the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 2.02. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

