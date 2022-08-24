GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,608 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of GigInternational1 worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

