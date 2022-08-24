Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,884 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bakkt worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

