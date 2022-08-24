Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Stake Reduced by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Argus Capital worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Argus Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

