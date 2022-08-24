Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Moody’s stock opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

