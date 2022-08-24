Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,313 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of TMC the metals worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,469,977.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 6,250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,378,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,783. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC the metals Company Profile

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.