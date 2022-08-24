Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 850 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.