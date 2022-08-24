TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,452 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

