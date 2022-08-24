Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.21 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.15% of Napco Security Technologies worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

About Napco Security Technologies

Shares of NSSC opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $27.66.

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

