Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

