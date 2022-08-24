6,884 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

QSR opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

