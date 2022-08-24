BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $471,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark cut Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.