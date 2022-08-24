Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,790 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

