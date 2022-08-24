Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 24,801 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16,379.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 1,024,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

