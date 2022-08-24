Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

