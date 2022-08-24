Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 26,200 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.50% of Simply Good Foods worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.