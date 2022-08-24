Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.30% of Heska worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heska by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Performance

About Heska

Shares of Heska stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.