Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 605 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

NYSE:NOW opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

