Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.27 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $197.68 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

