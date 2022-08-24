Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.55 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 3.00% of OptimizeRx worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

OptimizeRx Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $454,032. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.