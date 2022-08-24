Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 536,379 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 849,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 127,703 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,657,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,052,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

