Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.73% of Paya worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paya by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 585,356 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $2,143,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,687 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Paya by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Price Performance

PAYA stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 218.07 and a beta of -0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

