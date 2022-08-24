Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.