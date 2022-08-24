State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.62 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $251,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 924,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

USB opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

