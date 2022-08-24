Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $43,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

