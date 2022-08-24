Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $43,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

